Wisconsin American Idol Gold Ticket Winner Attracts Global Motorcycle Charity

FELLOWS RIDE is coming to the USA and will launch on September 21st from Doc's Harley-Davidson in Bonduel, WI. The Franki Moscato Foundation is the recipient.

- Dieter SchneiderOSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Franki Moscato , a 22-year-old artist who actively advocates for fighting teen in Wisconsin was chosen as the donation recipient from a world motorcycling movement that exists to battle depression and mental illness.FELLOWS RIDE is the brainstorm of German resident Dieter Schneider who lost his son Carsten to suicide ten years ago.Dieter pledged to fight the growing disease that took his son by creating a global motorcycling movement that has span many countries in Europe.FELLOWS RIDE is coming to the United States and will launch from Doc's Harley-Davidson in Bonduel, Wisconsin on September 21st.“After learning about Wisconsin and mental health promotion, my team unanimously chose the Franki Moscato Foundation,” exclaimed Schneider.Franki Moscato won the Golden Ticket on the 2019 season of ABC's American Idol and has been a spokesperson for suicide-awareness organizations since she was eleven. Moscato created her own non-profit foundation that focuses on healing Wisconsin Teens. The proceeds of the FELLOWS RIDE will help broadcast Moscato's latest televised public service announcement that encourages parents to refrain from giving their children Smartphones until after eighth grade, and prescribe that they formally pledge their decision at .

