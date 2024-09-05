Voxco And Ascribe Announce Strategic Investment By Terminus Capital Partners For Enhanced Data Collection And Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Voxco and Ascribe Join Forces to Enhance Research Capabilities

Daniel Graff-Radford, CEO of Voxco

Rick Kieser, CEO of Ascribe

- Daniel Graff-Radford, CEO, VoxcoMONTREAL, QC, CANADA, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Voxco, a global leader in omnichannel survey software, today announced it is joining with Ascribe, a pioneer in text analytics and verbatim coding management solutions. This collaboration, enabled by a strategic investment by Terminus Capital Partners, aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to provide market research customers with cutting-edge technologies that enhance data creation, analysis and business intelligence.For the past 25 years, Ascribe has cultivated a loyal customer base that deeply values Ascribe's technology and dedicated customer support-core strengths that will remain steadfast. This endeavor introduces a new wave of investment and resources to elevate innovation and enhance the customer experience for years to come.Through this collaboration, Voxco's survey platform will provide customers with access to Ascribe's cutting-edge text analysis technologies, leveraging the most advanced AI, NLP and ML to analyze surveys with open-ended responses with unprecedented accuracy. This integration will enable deeper insights into customer sentiments, preferences, and emerging trends, empowering organizations to collect, analyze, and act on data more efficiently and effectively, leading to more informed and strategic decisions."I was blown away by the power that Ascribe's solutions brought to our market," said Daniel Graff-Radford, CEO of Voxco. "This endeavor aligns with our mission to empower organizations with the tools they need to drive meaningful change through data."Rick Kieser, CEO of Ascribe, added, "We are thrilled to leverage the expertise and resources of Voxco and TCP to deliver top-tier, integrated solutions for the market research industry. As the demand for high-quality, rapid analysis of open-end comments continues to grow, this partnership positions us to lead the market and meet that need effectively and efficiently.”“We are committed to building a leader in the research software vertical, and this platform combination represents a pivotal move towards driving innovation across the industry,” said Alex Western, Managing Partner of Terminus Capital Partners.About VoxcoVoxco is a global leader in omnichannel survey software, helping market research professionals at organizations worldwide gather insights that drive business success. With a comprehensive suite of tools for online, phone, and face-to-face data collection, Voxco enables organizations to reach their audience anytime, anywhere.About AscribeAscribe is a leader in text analytics and verbatim coding management systems, specializing in technology solutions that leverage advanced AI and NLP to make the analysis of open-ended comments easy. With over 25 years of experience and having processed over 6 billion responses, Ascribe is trusted by the industry's largest market research firms and corporate clients globally. Ascribe provides best-in-class training and support, and ensures clients receive accurate and insightful results through innovative solutions.About Terminus Capital PartnersTerminus Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on business software companies, founded in 2017 and based in Atlanta, GA. Differentiated by its industry expertise, sourcing engine, operations playbook, and buy-and-build methodology, Terminus strives to be the premier partner for capital providers, bankers, and management teams in the enterprise software sector.

