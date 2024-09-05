Astute Technology Management Earns Inc. 5000 Recognition For Second Consecutive Year In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Eric MaddenCOLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Astute Technology Management , a provider of IT and cybersecurity services, is pleased to announce that for the second consecutive year it's earned a place on Inc. Magazine's annual list of the fastest growing private companies in the United States, placing at number 2704 in 2024.Every year, Inc. Magazine publishes the Inc. 5000 list, a comprehensive overview of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in the United States. First introduced in 1982, the Inc. 5000 list is considered one of the hallmarks of entrepreneurial success, with past winners including Intuit, Under Armor, Microsoft, and numerous other brands.Speaking about the achievement, President of Astute Technology Management, Eric Madden, had this to say:“We are honored to be selected to the Inc. 5000 for a second consecutive year. We feel this honor speaks directly to our team's hard work, focus, execution and our client's satisfaction with the service we provide. We're in the process of opening a new office in downtown Columbus to accommodate our growth and ensure businesses throughout Ohio have the IT support and insights they need to stay ahead of technical challenges.”According to the Inc. 5000 list, companies in the Midwest have generated $24.5 billion in revenue over the past three years.For over two decades, Astute Technology Management has been an active member of Ohio's business community, helping healthcare organizations, construction companies, and the area's many professional services firms leverage network technology to improve their productivity.The company's cofounder, Kane Tabor, talked in greater depth about making the Inc. 5000 list again:“There's a hunger among Columbus businesses for cybersecurity and technology confidence in general, so the demand for our services is strong. Many businesses in Columbus understand that technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) are potential game changers, but they're scared of malware, data loss, or making the wrong investments. I attribute part of our growth to the confidence we provide. Even small businesses can be on the cutting edge if they have the right help.”In addition to the new Columbus office, the company has plans to expand into new cities around Ohio and the mid-west in 2025 and beyond.About Astute Technology Management – Since 1998, Astute Technology Management has been providing IT management and support to small and midsized businesses in Ohio. The company's focus on deep and authentic client relationships has earned them an extremely high 98% customer satisfaction rating.

