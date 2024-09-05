Zeidler Group Announces New Marketing Material Review Tool Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Waystone is the latest asset management to adopt Zeidler's Lawyer-educated and AI-powered Marketing Material Review Tool (MMR-Tool).

- Arne ZeidlerNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zeidler Group is pleased to announce that Waystone , a leading global provider of institutional governance, administration, risk and compliance services to the asset management industry, has adopted our AI-powered Marketing Material Review Tool (MMR-Tool).Developed by a collaboration between Zeidler Group's team of specialist investment fund lawyers and software engineers, the MMR-Tool exemplifies the seamless integration of law and technology using Large Language Model (LLM) capabilities. The tool significantly enhances both the speed and accuracy of compliance checks, minimizing manual review efforts and reducing the risks of regulatory breaches.LLM technology signals a transformative shift in the legal review of documents, offering unparalleled capacity to comprehend complex text, interpret charts and graphs, and verify that materials adhere to the required legal frameworks.Arne Zeidler, CEO & Founder of Zeidler Group, commented on the new partnership:“We are proud to welcome Waystone to our growing roster of clients utilising the MMR-Tool. Waystone's commitment to AI innovation reflects a digitally native and progressive mindset. This partnership underscores the value and confidence that our AI solutions deliver to the asset management industry. With the MMR-Tool, we are confident that AI-powered compliance checks will soon be indispensable in delivering heightened accuracy, efficiency, and regulatory assurance. With this strategic partnership in place, Zeidler Group continues to push the boundaries of AI and legal technology, providing unparalleled solutions for the investment fund sector.”Brian Riordan, Director – Distribution Oversight at Waystone, also shared his thoughts:“Embracing digital transformation is a key focus at Waystone as we continuously strive to deliver a superior client experience. Zeidler's MMR-Tool provides us with a streamlined, tech-driven approach to consistent, compliant, multi-jurisdictional marketing materials review management.”Experience the MMR-Tool in Action:Book your Personal Demo to Witness Marketing Material Reviews in Minutes.About Zeidler GroupZeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm and compliance provider offering scalable services to the asset management industry. Zeidler Group fosters collaborative, strategic partnerships by delivering innovative digital solutions and bespoke, research-based legal advice and regulatory guidance. The firm serves more than 250 clients with aggregate assets under management exceeding USD 1.5 trillion, including some of the industry's largest and most respected names, as well as boutique operators.

