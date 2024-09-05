Oleksiy Kuleba Becomes Deputy Prime Minister For Reconstruction, Minister For Community Development

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada supported the appointment of Oleksiy Kuleba to the post of Deputy Prime for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister for Community and Territorial Development.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the Voice faction reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

A total of 240 people's deputies voted in support of the motion.

Since November 2019, Oleksiy Kuleba held the position of Director of the Department of Urban Development at the executive body of the Kyiv City Council.

In January 2021, he was appointed First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration for the exercise of self-governing powers.

Since February 2022, he has worked as Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

Since March 2022, he has served as an adviser to the patronage office with the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

In May 2022, he was appointed Head of the Kyiv Regional Administration.

By decree of the President of Ukraine of January 24, 2023, he was appointed Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 9, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution on the dismissal of Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure.