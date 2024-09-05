Arab League: Israeli Aggression Is Most Devoid Of Law And Humanity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Arab League confirmed on Thursday that the brutal Israeli assault on Palestine was not the first of its kind, but it was certainly the most violent, barbaric, most devoid of law, morals and humanity.

The Secretary-General of the League, Ahmad Abul Gheit, said in his speech before the opening session of the Economic and Social Council at the ministerial level, the regular session (114) headed by the UAE, "We monitor with great concern Israel's continued attempts to expand the circle of conflict to neighboring countries under pretexts whose internal dimensions and the personal political calculations that drive them have become." Exposed to everyone."

He added that it is no secret that this entails real risks of the outbreak of a regional war that will undoubtedly have dire consequences for the region and the world as a whole, and its impact will be severe on the people seeking development and progress, as it will set this region years back.

He pointed out that the 114th session of the Economic and Social Council discusses a number of important topics, foremost of which is the topic of "supporting the Palestinian economy," explaining that it is a topic that has been presented periodically to this esteemed council in the September session of each year for about thirty years, but today it gains special importance. A clear priority.

Abul Gheit stressed that this crime, which Israel is carrying out relentlessly, has targeted entire generations of the Palestinian people, not just the current generation.

He stressed that these crimes will not go away, and the cruel scenes will remain fresh before the eyes and will not be erased from the Palestinian, Arab and human memory.

In his turn, UAE Minister of Economy, Chairman of the current session, Abdulallah bin Touq Al-Marri, praised in his speech Egypt's proposal submitted to the Council to establish the Arab Medicines Agency, noting that this proposal contributes to strengthening Arab cooperation in the field of medicine manufacturing and supporting Arab and regional efforts in this field.

Al Marri said, "Our meeting today comes under exceptionally difficult circumstances that our Arab region is witnessing, including multiple economic challenges and crises, as the International Monetary Fund reduced its GDP growth forecast for the Middle East and North Africa region by 0.2 percentage points since the beginning of this year."

He added, "Our Arab region is also going through ongoing geopolitical tensions, especially the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in Gaza Strip, which requires us to make more efforts to enhance rapprochement and support the coordination of joint Arab action in its economic and social aspects, to add a new dimension in confronting these challenges and turning them into real opportunities that support the future of region's economy, and achieve more prosperity and progress for our people."

The 114th session of the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League began today, Thursday, at the ministerial level, with the participation of Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti delegation at the meeting is headed by Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance for Economic Affairs, Talal Al-Namash. (end)

