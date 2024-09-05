Global Tech Giants Among 250 Exhibitors To Participate At Conteq Expo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

An opportunity to showcase latest innovations and to discuss key themes on the future of and services in Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Held under the patronage and attendance of the HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the organizing committee of ConteQ 2024 held a press to unveil further details about the upcoming scheduled to take place during September 16-18 at Qatar National Centre (QNCC).

The exhibition is expected to attract over 15,000 visitors, and will see participation from more than 60 speakers and 250 exhibitors and partners with the attendance of global tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Siemens, Huawei, and IBM.

ConteQ Expo 2024 is the first event of its kind in Qatar showcasing cutting-edge technologies such as 3D printing, robotics, drones, and artificial intelligence that are transforming the construction and services sectors. The innovative exhibition is a result of collaborative efforts of 4 esteemed Qatari governmental entities: The Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MOCI), the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT), the Ministry of Labour (MOL), and the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal'.

Furthermore, the exhibition is an opportunity for major companies, construction, and retail leaders to meet with thought-leaders, suppliers, leading figures, and industry leaders internationally serving public and private partnership.

Eng. Salem Al Shawi, Head of the Organizing Committee for ConteQ24 and Technical Office Manager at the Public Works Authority, emphasized the expo's significance, commenting: "We were able to attract the world's largest companies to one of the most important sectors: technology and construction. The exhibition offers a promising opportunity to explore the latest developments in technology and identify new ways to improve construction and project delivery. Bringing global experts and consultants together with industry counterparts and leading leaders in the construction, manufacturing and retail sector in Qatar will result in benefits which include the adoption of modern initiatives and technologies to lead in all areas of project implementation, the development of the construction sector in Qatar.

In a statement on the occasion, Hamad Mohammed Al-Nasser, Trade Development and Investment Promotion Department Manager at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, confirmed“that ConteQ Expo24 represents Qatar's commitment to the development of technology in the construction and service industry by providing the latest innovations, technologies and innovative solutions, and the continuous pursuit of innovation and development in this sector.

Qatar's construction and services sector is one of the most important sectors of the Qatari economy, which has grown considerably over the past years, and is expected to continue its accelerated growth, particularly with the economic expansion of the country and its efforts towards completing development projects aimed at achieving the objectives of its National Vision 2030.”

Khalid Aljumaily, Public Relations and Communication Department Manager at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology:“Our organization of the ConteQ Expo reflects our continued commitment to achieving the objectives of the Digital Agenda 2030, transforming our economy into a digital economy based on innovation and advanced technology. At the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, we believe that technology is not only a tool for improving day-to-day activities, but a driving force behind inclusive and sustainable transformation across sectors and institutions. Through its participation, the Ministry sought to highlight innovative technological solutions.

Meanwhile Dr. Noora Al Hajri, Planning and Quality and Innovation Department Manager at the Ministry of Labour confirmed:“The exhibition brings together a selection of specialists and experts in the fields of technology, construction and services.

The Ministry of Labour is committed to achieving the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 by enabling the role of advanced technology in improving the quality of work and projects and accelerating the processes of achievement.

This exhibition reflects our commitment to developing a modern and sustainable working environment as we look forward to cooperating with all stakeholders in the sectors to achieve the common objectives of enhancing Qatar's competitiveness at the global level.”

She added:“In the Ministry of Labour, we have been able to digitize all the Ministry's services, thereby increasing the efficiency of services and streamlining procedures for both citizens and residents. These include advanced digital services, employment services, which have been augmented by AI-enabled platforms and to utilize the specialized and skilled workforce in the field.”

Mohamed Al Asmakh, Assistant General Manager – Project Engineering of QNB Group emphasized the important of the exhibition stated:“We are pleased to be the Official Bank of ConteQ Expo 2024 and to contribute to supporting the efforts of stakeholders, led by the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal', the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the Ministry of Labor, to integrate digital technology into the construction and services sectors in the State.

Through our participation in this first of its kind exhibition, we will be able to display our latest banking solutions and products for project financing, while aiming to support the expo's digital transformation objectives and the adoption of sustainability, improve quality, productivity, cost-savings of future construction projects in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, and QNB's sustainability strategy".



Mousa Naber, Chief Operating Officer at Urbacon Trading and Contracting (UCC) said:

“At UCC Holding, we consistently utilize the most advanced and innovative construction technologies. We are transforming how we execute projects by harnessing state-of-the-art methods such as modular construction and 3D printing. These innovations boost efficiency and sustainability and enable us to deliver exceptional quality and precision. Our steadfast commitment to integrating these technologies highlights our leadership in the construction industry and our dedication to building a brighter future.

As the official sponsor of ConteQ 2024 Qatar, the region's premier construction technology expo, we are excited to showcase our latest advancements and explore opportunities to collaborate with industry leaders and contribute to the ongoing development of the construction sector in Qatar and beyond. Our participation in this prestigious event underscores our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in construction field.”

In a major announcement, the organizing committee unveiled the new ConteQ Expo B2BMatchmaking Tool and mobile app. This innovative platform will facilitate connections between all event participants, allowing them to schedule meetings in advance, access interactive floorplans, and interact directly with exhibitors and speakers in addition to various benefits.

Moreover, The Media Lounge was unveiled during the upcoming exhibition on September 16 and will be powered by Media City Qatar, providing a cutting-edge environment for media professionals and innovators. Media City Qatar offers a dynamic environment for media and technology companies, leveraging Qatar's stable economy and exceptional global connectivity. This provides companies and individuals participating in ConteQ Expo24 with ideal opportunities for innovation, growth and development with its pioneering infrastructure, business-supporting environment, access to global markets and cooperation with international partners, enhancing opportunities for success and expansion.

On this cooperation, Kholoud Yousuf Al Saai, Head of Events Management, Media City Qatar stated: "At Media City Qatar, we are dedicated to nurturing innovation and creativity within Qatar's media and technology sectors through our partnership with ConteQ Expo 2024. The 'Media Lounge, Powered by Media City Qatar,' will serve as a creative hub for local, regional, and international media, fostering dialogue and collaboration among top media professionals gathered to cover this remarkable event."

During the conference, the organizing committee of the exhibition announced the official Mascot of ConteQ Expo24 and the schools that won the Official Mascot Design Competition for the exhibition, which was launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. First place was awarded to Ahmed Ibn Hanbal Secondary School for Boys, Second place to Um Ayman Secondary School for Girls, and Third place to Hassan Bin Thabet Secondary School for Boys. A distinctive and appealing Mascot was selected, which embodies the technological advancement of construction and services while reflecting the identity, values and culture of the State of Qatar.