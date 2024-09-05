Sharjah Government Communication Forum Continues Its Work For The Second Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) SHARJAH, Sept 5 (KUNA) - The 13th International Forum for Communication, themed "Agile governments, innovative communication," in Al-Sharjah continues its works for the second day, with dialogue sessions and various workshops given by specialized communication experts and speakers in the field from Gulf, Arab and foreign countries.

The forum will discuss several topics, Thursday, including future innovative communication skills in light of artificial intelligence, the impact of artificial intelligence on individual and institutional communication skills, cultural and creative industrial communication for global development and the future of media in the era of flexible governments.

Experts and speakers at the forum from various sectors seek to raise topics including government agility and adaptability in the face of modern challenges and the impact of artificial intelligence on the legal field, in addition to special workshops for children.

They also seek to enable participants build their capacities in the field of government communication in addition to enhancing effective communication with the public and using the latest technologies in the field of communication through a series of pioneering intensive programs, sessions .and workshops.

The forum includes training courses, capacity building programs and workshops on preparing television programs, radio presentation skills and how to enhance communication channels for participants with the necessary skills and expertise in light of contemporary challenges.

The forum is attended by an elite group of decision makers, communication experts and media professionals from the Gulf and Arab countries, including the Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr. Fatima Al Salem.

The International Government Communication Forum, which concludes Thursday, is one of the initiatives organized annually by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, its first session was launched in 2012 and attracted over 69,000 visitors and 790 speakers from 90 countries over its previous sessions.

It is held under the patronage of Ruler of Sharjah and Member of the UAE's Federal Supreme Council Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi. (end)

