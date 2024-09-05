PM Modi Addresses International Solar Festival 2024, Calls To Democratize Solar Manufacturing And Technology For Developing Nations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 5, 2024 – Prime Narendra Modi today virtually addressed the first International Solar Festival 2024, organized by the International Solar Alliance, an inter-governmental organization of 119 member & signatory countries working to improve access and security worldwide and promote solar power as a sustainable pathway to transition to a carbon-neutral future.



"The world must collectively address the imbalance in concentration of green energy investments in order to ensure an energy transition. Solar and must be democratized to help developing countries. Empowering the least developed countries and small island developing states should be a top priority, and inclusion of marginalized communities, women and youth is crucial. As one of the founders of the International Solar Alliance, India is committed to working with the world for a green, inclusive future. The International Solar Alliance began as a small sapling, and today it stands as a giant tree, inspiring global policy and action. With over 100 member countries, ISA is leading the world toward a future powered by the sun," the Hon'ble Prime Minister said, addressing an audience of Indian and international Heads of State, diplomats, business and community leaders, youth, energy and sustainable development experts, virtually.



In his address at the inauguration, Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon'ble Minister of New and Renewable Energy and President of the ISA Assembly, said, "India, as a founding member of the ISA, is committed to supporting the global community, particularly the Global South, in advancing an inclusive and sustainable future, drawing on its proven success in clean energy initiatives. The International Solar Festival reflects India's innovative spirit and commitment to a sustainable future, inspiring collective action toward an energy transition led by the government, youth, communities, and the private sector. This festival accelerates the global transition to equitable, accessible clean energy through shared knowledge and collective action."



Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Alliance, said, "The International Solar Festival 2024 celebrates the world's collective journey to a solar-powered future. Solar, growing at 20% annually, is empowering communities, uplifting economies, and driving global transformation. Solar investment is still concentrated in a few countries, but we are deeply committed to building momentum for universal clean energy access, making solar the cornerstone of global prosperity and a livable planet."



Addressing the gathering virtually, H.E. Tshering Tobgay, Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bhutan, said, "For Bhutan, the International Solar Festival 2024 marks a pivotal milestone in our united journey towards a sustainable and low-carbon future. The festival is a call to action, providing a crucial platform for young people, businesses, policymakers, and communities to unite in our shared vision of promoting solar energy as a key solution to global energy needs. Bhutan stands firmly with the ISA and the Government of India in advancing solar energy solutions. With ISA's support, we have progressed in establishing regulatory frameworks, enhancing capacity, bringing solar electricity to remote villages and rural communities, and constructing large-scale solar projects. Our partnerships with the ISA exemplify the strength of collective action in driving the transition to a cleaner, greener future."



In his video message, H.E. Pravind Jugnauth, Hon'ble Prime Minister of Mauritius, said, "The International Solar Festival is testament to the power of collaboration and shared purpose. The ISA's programs are playing a key role in Mauritius, a Small Island Developing State at the frontlines of the climate change emergency, by helping solarize our primary healthcare centers, and meet 30% of our energy needs by 2030. I congratulate India's commitment to drive the solar-led energy transition towards a prosperous and equitable world."



The inauguration was also addressed by H.E. Ms Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to India, and Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean Region, ISA; H.E. Philip Green, High Commissioner, High Commission for Australia and Vice Chair, ISA Regional Committee, Asia & Pacific Region; H.E. Arunkoemar Hardien, Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Suriname, Vice Chair for the Regional Committee for Latin America and the Caribbean Region, ISA; and H.E. Damien SYED, Deputy Head of Mission, French Embassy in New Delhi, representing the co-presidency of the ISA.



At the International Solar Festival, four core themes – the role of youth, communities, women, and the private sector – have united stakeholders from around the globe, in a convening dedicated to sharing knowledge, fostering innovation, and building international cooperation towards a solar-powered future. By bringing together diverse stakeholders, the festival will strengthen support for innovative financing, technology deployment, capacity building, and technical assistance. It will create conducive conditions for impactful global partnerships and accelerate the energy transition.







