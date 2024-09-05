Medscape Education Unites Leaders For The Innovations In Women's Health Coalition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education, the leader in continuing medical education for healthcare professionals, is expanding its commitment to closing gaps in women's through the creation of the Innovations in Women's Health Coalition (IWHC). The Coalition will focus its efforts on the key areas of women's health through the provision of holistic, patient-centered, and comprehensive healthcare across the phases of a woman's life. Founding members of the Coalition include women's health leaders from the American Medical Association (AMA), the March of Dimes (MoD), the National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women's Health (NPWH), and the Society for Women's Health Research (SWHR).

Innovations in Women's Health Coalition logo

According to a report from McKinsey Health Institute,1 women live longer on average, although they spend 25 percent more time in poor health compared to men. "Despite significant progress made in medicine in recent years, there are still disparities in health care for women throughout the United States. Bringing together such esteemed, dedicated leaders in women's health will allow us to make an impact through education and centralizing resources that are sorely needed," said Haleh Kadkhoda, MS, Founding Member and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Division of Public Health for Medscape Education. "This Coalition supports our common goals and dedication to women's health and brings together our combined capabilities to enact change."

"The creation of the Innovations in Women's Health Coalition marks a pivotal moment in advancing healthcare for women and individuals across the nation. By uniting leaders from diverse healthcare organizations such as the Society for Women's Health Research, the American Medical Association, and the March of Dimes, NPWH joins them in a commitment to addressing the critical gaps in women's health across an individual's lifespan. At NPWH, we believe that comprehensive, patient-centered care throughout a woman's life is essential. This Coalition will enhance education and resources and drive meaningful change in women's health outcomes. We are proud to be a part of this transformative initiative," said Heather L. Maurer, MA, CAE, Chief Executive Officer, NPWH.

The Coalition has launched a dedicated women's health learning cente on the Medscape Education platform. The learning center offers free accredited education and resources for the entire healthcare team practicing across women's health specialties. Stay informed and empowered in providing quality care for women's health by accessing these valuable resources today.

1. McKinsey Health Institute. Closing the women's health gap: A $1 trillion opportunity to improve lives and economies. January 17, 2024. Accessed August 29, 2024.



About Medscape Education

Medscape Education (medscape) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free accredited CME and CE courses for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals. Medscape Education is a part of WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the healthcare experience for consumers, patients, healthcare professionals, employers, health plans and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the healthcare journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, WebMD Ignite (encompassing Krames, The Wellness Network and Mercury Healthcare), Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MNG Health, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Medscape Education