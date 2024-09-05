Yseop Joins Veeva’S AI Partner Program To Accelerate Regulatory Document Writing And AI-Driven Content Automation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yseop Copilot integrates with Veeva Vault RIM for one-click document generation in medical writing

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yseop , a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise software, is excited to announce it has joined the Veeva AI Partner Program . As a Veeva AI partner, Yseop is helping to transform the regulatory document workflow process - from data ingestion, authoring, and content development to validation and submission -accelerating the time it takes to bring new drugs to market.

Yseop Copilot empowers regulatory teams and medical writers with AI-driven content workflow automation, boosting productivity and efficiency for regulatory documents. The integration between Yseop Copilot and Veeva Vault RIM will further enable mutual life sciences customers to improve visibility, data quality, and agility, and accelerate medical writing workflows. Biopharmas using Vault RIM for regulatory content management will be able to benefit from Yseop Copilot's intelligent Generative AI capabilities, enabling single-click document creation and management.

“Veeva's leadership in the Biopharma software space makes this integration a significant milestone, further extending Yseop Copilot's reach across the life sciences sector,” said Emmanuel Walckenaer, CEO of Yseop.“We're proud to contribute to Veeva's AI Partner Program, enhancing their regulatory content management experience and helping the industry reduce time to market while allowing medical writers to operate more efficiently within familiar workflows.”

“A significant part of Veeva's AI strategy is ensuring customers have access to AI applications that work seamlessly with the Veeva Vault platform, such as Yseop,” said Marc Gabriel, Vice President, Veeva Vault RIM.“By collaborating with Yseop, our complementary technologies can speed regulatory document writing and workflows so mutual customers can streamline the regulatory documentation process.”

Yseop is proud to sponsor Veeva R&D and Quality Summit in Boston, September 9-10. Key topics include enhancing clinical operations, optimizing clinical data, and improving regulatory submissions to boost efficiency and productivity. For more information about our integration with Veeva or to request a meeting at the Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, please contact us here .

About Yseop

Yseop is the leader in Generative AI for life science and pharmaceutical companies, changing the way content automation solutions are delivered with a human-centric, AI platform. Yseop is a pioneer in Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology and acts as a“Copilot” for medical writers, maximizing their efficiency and accuracy in generating reports and insights crucial to drug development and approval.

