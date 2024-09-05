Global Autism Coalition To Host Special Needs Safe Shopping Event In Salt Lake City

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Autism Coalition is excited to announce the Special Needs Safe Shopping Event taking place on October 19, 2024, at the Leonardo Museum. This four-hour event is designed to create an inclusive and supportive shopping experience for individuals with special needs, particularly those within the autism community.

Global Autism Coalition

The event is part of the Coalition's broader mission to secure the safety, livelihood, and success of the global autistic community. The Coalition is leading this initiative and has already secured key partnerships with Intermountain Health , Columbus Community Center, the I.J. & Jeanné Wagner Jewish Community Center , Zao Asian Café , and clothing brands Böhme , &COLLAR, Stance at City Creek, and others.

"What a welcome event for families and friends in the State of Utah to enjoy shopping in an accommodated environment tailored to build community," said the Office of the First Lady of Utah.

"Doing a simple everyday activity such as shopping can be challenging for us within the uniquely-abled community," said Heidi Kershaw, Founder and CEO of the Global Autism Coalition. We are in a position of being emotionally unsafe from general bias and physically unsafe due to stimuli and in-store design. I hear from so many from within our community who just don't want to shop - it's too much. So, there's a real need to provide an opportunity for social inclusion in a place that is safe."

How to Support the Event:



Donate: Contributions can be made through the Global Autism Coalition's GoFundMe page or via the Donate button on the Coalition's website.

Sponsorship: Businesses and individuals interested in sponsoring the event are encouraged to reach out. Sponsorship will help fund the event and support the Coalition's ongoing efforts to advocate for the autism community. In-Kind Donations: The Coalition is also seeking in-kind donations of goods that can be sold during the event, with all proceeds supporting the Coalition's programs.

This event aligns with the Global Autism Coalition's ongoing work to educate, destigmatize, and advocate for those with autism. Through global partnerships, technological advancements, and policy advocacy, the Coalition aims to establish a universal standard of care for the autism community.

For more information, please visit the Global Autism Coalition's website at globalautismcoalition .

About the Global Autism Coalition: The Global Autism Coalition is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with autism worldwide. Through education, advocacy, and the advancement of technology, the Coalition works to destigmatize autism and ensure that those within the community have access to the resources and support they need. The Coalition operates with a for-profit and nonprofit hybrid structure, allowing for nimble and impactful actions across the globe.

