(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Veteran strategist, Craig Snyder draws from his personal experience working in to craft a riveting narrative of the dark underbelly of election campaigning.

In the world of power and politics, the truth of what unfolds often lies behind closed doors and sealed lips. Now, seasoned political operative Craig Snyder's debut fiction novel, "Guile," takes readers behind the scenes of a not-so-unfamiliar story of dirty election campaigning and the fight for the soul of America.

Inspired by over 3 decades of work in the political sphere, including as Chief of Staff for former Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Arlen Specter, Snyder brings to "Guile" an unparalleled level of authenticity and insider knowledge.

New Political Thriller“Guile” Weaves Fiction and Reality in a Gripping Reflection of Modern American Elections

Published by Indigo River Publishing, "Guile" details the intense political battle between radical Republican candidate Thomas Ven Hess, Democrat candidate Alec Maynard, and the operatives pulling the strings of their respective campaigns, principally Ven Hess' shrewd "Dark Angel" campaign strategist, Pete Vankov. Anticipating the chaos that would come with a Ven Hess presidency, Vankov's colleague, David Gruber and hardened political journalist, Jane Berglund, join forces to thwart Vankov's dirty tricks.

"This book gives you a sense of how politics happens in real life because Craig Snyder has lived it," said Andrew Yang, former Democratic candidate for President of the United States.

With a plot driven by real-world conflicts and characters that mirror today's most influential figures, "Guile"

offers a thrilling and thought-provoking read for anyone interested in the inner workings of modern American politics.

"Snyder has been a national political insider and highest level operative for three decades and it shows in the authenticity and details on every page of this gripping 'House of Cards' style novel," said former GOP Congressman, James Greenwood.

"Guile" is distributed by Simon & Schuster

and available to order September 10th on Amazon .

ABOUT CRAIG SNYDER

An attorney by training, Craig Snyder is a former United States Senate Chief of Staff, GOP nominee for Congress and President of the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia. A founder of Ikon Global Consulting 25 years ago, Snyder is a nationally recognized political and public affairs consultant. Snyder is also the creator and co-executive producer of "The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower," a deep dive discussion series now in it's 8th season on public television and Senior Fellow in the Foreign Policy Research Institute's National Security Program. He is the editor of "The Strategic Defense Debate" (University of Pennsylvania Press, 1986) and a frequent OpEd author and television commentator. He was educated at Yale University, the University of Pennsylvania and the Temple University School of Law.

