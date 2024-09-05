Bifacial Solar Market Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR Of 14.1%, Reaching A Valuation Of US$ 22.97 Billion By 2032 | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

The global bifacial solar market size is predicted to grow from USD 7.01 billion in 2023 to USD 22.97 billion by 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2024 to 2032, according to the latest research report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Introduction:

What is Bifacial Solar?

Bifacial solar generates solar power from both sides of the panel. Whereas conventional opaque back sheeted panels are monofacial, bifacial solar reveal both the anterior and rear of the solar cells. When bifacial solar are positioned on an excessively mirrored surface, some bifacial makers profess upto a 30% rise in production just from the supplementary power produced from the rear. Bifacial solar appears in several designs. Some are framed, while others are frameless. Some are binary glass, and others utilize crystalline back sheets. The majority utilize monocrystalline cells, but there are polycrystalline outlines.

The one continuous thing is that power is generated from both sides. There are frameless binary glass modules that reveal the rear of the cells but are not bifacial. Accurate bifacial modules possess contacts on both the anterior and rear sides of their cells.

Bifacial Solar Market Report Attributes: