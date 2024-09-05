Operation D-Hunt: Kerala Police Crack Down On Liquor And Narcotics, 312 Arrested In 14 Days

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: In a massive crackdown on liquor and narcotics, the Thrissur City conducted a 14-day investigation as part of Operation D-Hunt, registering 305 cases and arresting 312 people out of 313 accused. The accused include key figures involved in smuggling liquor from other states to Kerala.

The investigation, led by the Ollur Police, resulted in the discovery of a drug lab and the arrest of key accused. The raid is considered the largest synthetic drug bust in the state.

To prevent the sale of illicit liquor during Onam, the Excise Department has taken strict measures, conducting widespread raids and inspections. As part of the Onam Special Drive, the Excise Department, under the direction of the Excise Commissioner, conducted extensive inspections and raids across the district.

The raids resulted in the detection of 75 abkari cases, 32 NDPS cases, and 434 COTPA cases. The district Excise conducted 703 raids, including nine joint raids with various departments, 44 bike patrolling, and 1953 vehicle inspections.

The raids led to the seizure of 475 litres of wash, 16 litres of arrack, 214 litres of IMFL, 13.5 litres of arishtam (tonic), 528 liters of toddy, 430 grams of ganja, ganja plants, and numerous tobacco products. Additionally, 392 grams of methamphetamine and several vehicles were seized.

A total of Rs 6150 was collected as fine and Rs 86800 as COTPA fine.

To prevent the availability of illicit liquor, 204 samples of liquor and toddy were sent for chemical examination. As part of strengthening enforcement activities during Onam, vehicle inspections on highways have been intensified. Furthermore, two striking force units are operational 24/7.

Assistant Excise Commissioner H Noorudeen stated that complaints and information regarding liquor and narcotics can be reported to the Thrissur Excise District Office control room at 0487 2361237, which operates 24/7.