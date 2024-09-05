UK Prosecutors Discontinue Criminal Proceedings Against Harvey Weinstein - Here's Why
(MENAFN- Live Mint) British authorities discontinued criminal proceedings against former hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Thursday. Officials
“Following a review of the evidence in this case, the CPS has decided to discontinue criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein. The CPS has a duty to keep all cases under continuous review and we have decided that there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction,” said Frank Ferguson - the Head of the Crown Prosecution Service's Special Crime and Counter terrorism Division.
(With inputs from agencies)
