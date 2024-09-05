SENTRIQS Bolsters Advisory Board With Cybersecurity Experts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading provider of ultra-secure collaboration solutions appoints distinguished cybersecurity and risk management experts to its board of advisors

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SENTRIQS, a leading provider of ultra-secure collaboration and cryptography solutions, today announced the appointment of three prominent cybersecurity and risk management experts to its board of advisors. These appointments underscore SENTRIQS' commitment to building a world-class team to guide the company's strategic growth and innovation. These distinguished new board members are:.Michael Higgins: Seasoned cybersecurity leader with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Mr. Higgins previously served as CISO/CSO for LexisNexis, The New York Times, NBC Universal, and Amazon Health. He was also a founding member of the Department of Defense's Computer Emergency Readiness Team..Anna Cotton: Recognized cybersecurity and intelligence expert. Mrs. Cotton served as the Deputy General Counsel of the National Reconnaissance Office, which procures and launches intelligence satellites for the U.S. Government, and was Assistant General Counsel at the Central Intelligence Agency..Andrew Williams: Internationally recognized expert in operational security and cybersecurity. Mr. Williams' career includes 30 years in policing and international security, culminating with a position at the UK's Maritime Counter Terrorism Coordinator.“We are thrilled to welcome Mike, Anna and Andrew to our advisory board,” said Damien Fortune, CEO of SENTRIQS.“Their extensive experience, proven track records, and visionary thinking will be invaluable as we continue to grow and develop innovative solutions to address the evolving threat landscape.”The new advisory board members will provide strategic guidance to SENTRIQS on a range of issues, including product development, market expansion, and go-to-market strategies.About SENTRIQSSENTRIQS is a leading provider of ultra-secure collaboration and cryptography solutions that help organizations protect their critical information from cyberattacks. The company's solutions are based on the latest security protocols and are designed to be easy to deploy and manage across modern mobility-centric workforces.

Damien Fortune

SENTRIQS INC.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

SENTRIQS Overview: Security Without Compromise

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.