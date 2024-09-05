Experience the Charm of Heritage and the Thrill of Adventure at Club Mahindra Jaisalmer

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 4 September 2024: Nestled in the heart of Jaisalmer, the Golden City, Club Mahindra Jaisalmer resort offers an exceptional blend of history, culture, and adventure. Conveniently located near the iconic Jaisalmer Fort and within driving distance of Kumbhalgarh and Jodhpur, the resort adds a touch of historical charm to your stay. Accessible by air, rail, and road from Jaisalmer Airport and the railway station, the resort operates seasonally from August 11 to March 31. During the peak season, from December to January, it enjoys a 90% occupancy rate, making it an ideal destination for both exploration and relaxation.

Set against the backdrop of the sprawling Thar Desert, the resort features 69 spacious rooms, including studios and hotel units, all crafted from locally sourced Jaisalmeri sandstone, known for its distinctive yellow hue that adds a unique allure to the property. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with traditional Kachhi Ghodi, Dhol, and Aarti Tika ceremonies, offering a rich cultural experience

Dining at the resort is a treat at Jeeman Restaurant, which offers a wide range of regional Rajasthani and multi-cuisine dishes, catering to all dietary preferences. Enjoy traditional favorites like Moong Dal Kachori, Laal Maas, Dal Bati Churma, Bajre ka Rotla and Ker Sangri along with gluten-free, lactose-free, and vegan options. Outdoor seating and occasional live music enhance the experience for the guest. The resort also features a spa offering a variety of Western therapies for individuals and couples, making it the perfect place to relax. In addition, the property boasts a central swimming pool surrounded by hotel units and expansive lawns, ideal for events and gatherings.

The resort offers a variety of activities, including 2 km e-bicycle tours near a scenic pond, indoor games at the Happy Hub, and outdoor sports like tennis, volleyball, and cricket. Unique evening entertainment features Rajasthani Folk Dance, Qawwali shows, and the Champ Show providing an authentic cultural experience. In February, the Maru Mahotsav allows guests to experience local culture and heritage. For a romantic getaway, the resort offers a special Sand Dune Dinner experience, 35 km away, highlighting traditional folk dance performances, desert safaris, camel and jeep rides, and even paragliding.

Nearby attractions include the Jaisalmer Fort, Patwaon-Ki-Haveli, Bada Bagh, Jaisalmer War Museum, Tanot Mata Temple, Desert National Park, and the abandoned village of Kuldhara. The Tanot Mata Temple, near the Indo-Pak border, displays unexploded bombs from the 1971 war as symbols of divine protection. The Longewala Checkpost, a War Memorial maintained by the Indian Army, is located at the site of a significant battle and offers a glimpse into India’s wartime history.

Club Mahindra Jaisalmer has been recognized for its green initiatives with the IGBC Green Resort Certification and is affiliated with RCI Gold Crown, ensuring high standards of hospitality and service. These efforts reflect the resort’s commitment to sustainable tourism.

Whether you're exploring local landmarks, enjoying unique dining experiences, or simply relaxing amidst serene surroundings, every moment at Club Mahindra Jaisalmer promises to be unforgettable.





MENAFN05092024005232011781ID1108640064