Gautam Singhania Lays Ornamental Stone for Shri Lord Venkateshwara Temple in Navi Mumbai

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 4th September 2024 – Gautam Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director of Raymond Limited, laid the ornamental stone for Shri Lord Venkateshwara Temple at Ulwe, Navi Mumbai today. Shri J. Shyamala Rao, IAS, Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), and Shri Ch Venkaiah Choudhary, IRS, Additional Executive Officer of TTD, were also present at the event.

Raymond, with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), successfully conducted the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for this temple last year.



Speaking at the ceremony, Gautam Singhania said, “We are honoured to lay the foundation stone for the Shri Lord Venkateshwara Temple in Navi Mumbai, a project that holds immense cultural and spiritual significance for devotees in the region. This temple is a testament to our commitment to preserving and nurturing India's rich religious heritage. We will prioritise its completion and ensure it becomes a revered centre for worship and community gatherings in the near future.”

The temple will be built on a 10-acre plot allotted by the Maharashtra government, marking a significant spiritual and cultural addition to the region. The temple is set to cater to devotees of Lord Venkateshwara Balaji in the Western part of India who may not be able to visit the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. The location in Ulwe, close to the upcoming international airport, was thus chosen as a feasible location.





