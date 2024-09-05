The NAGA Group enters sponsoring partnership with German Bundesliga football team Borussia Dortmund

(MENAFN- Your Wordsmiths)

Hamburg, 4 September 2024 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the all-in-one SuperApp NAGA, has entered into a partnership with Borussia Dortmund (BVB) for the current and upcoming Bundesliga season until 2026.

As an Official Partner of BVB, The NAGA Group will receive exclusive rights to use the team’s BVB Partner logo on multiple markets, and the rights for club players’ image in branding materials. Additionally, NAGA’s brand will be present on the LED advertising boards at home matches on Borussia’s stadium Signal Iduna Park.

Following the merger with Key Way Group, the new NAGA Group aims to power-up its brand awareness in Germany, its most important core market, as well as in other important global regions, and to attract new target groups to its offerings.

Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group: “We are excited for the opportunity to sponsor Borussia Dortmund, a club that shares our ambition and commitment to a journey of continuous growth and success. As one of Germany's leading fintech companies, NAGA’s goal is to combine multiple verticals and products into a single SuperApp and just as Borussia has built a strong and passionate fan community, NAGA is dedicated to creating a vibrant social platform that connects users in the financial world. This partnership allows us to align our brand with a community-driven team and bring our innovative financial platform and services to ambitious fans interested in the capital markets, who share our drive for success.”

Carsten Cramer, Managing Director of BVB: “We are very pleased to welcome NAGA as our new partner. This collaboration combines the innovative strength of a leading fintech company with the passion and tradition of BVB. We are looking forward to the joint projects of this partnership.”





MENAFN05092024005036011518ID1108640051