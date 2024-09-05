Suntec India Among The Top 500 Global Outsourcing Firms In The OA500 Index

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In its latest OA500 Global Outsourcing Firm (BPO) index, Outsource Accelerator has named SunTec India among the top 500 service providers worldwide, alongside key players such as Accenture, Wipro, Cognizant, and Capgemini. To prepare this report, Outsource Accelerator researched for 18 months, devised a methodology, and surveyed over 2800 firms globally based on prominence and quality metrics (domain authority, LinkedIn engagement, employee feedback, annual revenue, and website traffic). SunTec India secured the 187th position among the top 500 global outsourcing firms based on these quality metrics and its strong footprint across social media, search engines, and online directories.



The OA500 list by Outsource Accelerator is regarded as a definitive guide for businesses seeking the best outsourcing partners globally. The inclusion of SunTec in this list highlights the company's unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality outsourcing services that meet the evolving needs of its clients across various industries.



Expressing his delight at this prestigious recognition, Mr. Rohit Bhateja -Director - Data Division & Head - Digital Marketing at SunTec India, commented:



“Our inclusion in this report, with such thorough parameters, validates our market reputation and reach as a leading global IT outsourcing company. At SunTec, we always prioritize client satisfaction, service quality, and data security to empower businesses. Our team's commitment to understanding each client's unique challenges and delivering tailored, growth-driven, cost-efficient services is what sets us apart in the global outsourcing landscape.”



About SunTec India



SunTec India is a renowned IT outsourcing firm with over 25 years of industry experience and 8530+ global clients. The company is known for its expertise in data management, digital marketing, eCommerce services, and custom web and mobile app development. By implementing a human-in-the-loop approach, they leverage the capabilities of subject matter experts in tandem with automated tools to provide solutions that align with their clients' specific needs and goals. Over the years, SunTec has built a reputation for being a reliable IT outsourcing partner that delivers measurable results by focusing on innovation, data security, and process transparency.

