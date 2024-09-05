Meridian Credit Union Unveils New Brand To Demonstrate How "Around Here, Banking Is Different"

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Credit Union is excited to launch the latest phase of its new brand, emphasizing the core belief that "Around Here, is Different." The rebrand is a pivotal part of the broader "Meridian for Good" strategy, which aligns business success with a deep commitment to social responsibility and community engagement.

"This isn't just a cosmetic change-it's a holistic approach to better serve our Members, reflecting our commitment to being more than just a institution, but a partner that genuinely cares about its Members and their communities," said Matthew Seagrim, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer at Meridian.“We take pride in being Member-obsessed. Every decision we make is driven by our desire to meet the unique needs of our Members. We listen to their feedback, understand their challenges, and strive to provide personalized solutions that enhance their financial well-being. Our rebrand is a testament to our dedication to fostering a sense of belonging and trust, ensuring that our Members feel valued and supported in every interaction with us."

Brand Strategy: A Holistic Approach

Meridian's new brand is anchored in a comprehensive strategy designed to foster long-term growth and deepen engagement with Members. The concept of "Around Here, Banking is Different." lies at the heart of this strategy.

The rebrand process was deeply informed by consumer insights and employee feedback gathered from extensive research. Meridian listened closely to its Members and Ontarians in general, who expressed a strong desire for personalized service and a sense of community.

“Unlike traditional banks, credit unions like Meridian operate on a co-operative model, prioritizing people before profit,” said Seagrim. “In today's economic climate, people are seeking more choice when it comes to finding financial solutions that truly serve their interests. We also know that people are tired of being treated like a number and that they are increasingly frustrated by the service they receive when banking."

New Brand TV Spot

The brand launch includes a series of new TV spots that will showcase Meridian's commitment to providing a banking experience that is truly different.

The "World of Numbers” TV spots demonstrate how at Meridian, you're not a number, you're a Member, and our Members are everything. Because around here, banking is different.

Campaign Creation and Execution: Bringing the Brand to Life

Meridian's new brand platform,“World of Numbers”, will be brought to life through various campaign elements, including digital, TV, out of home advertising, Member stories, and a comprehensive internal and external communications campaign. Members and Ontarians will also have access to special banking product offers.

One of the key highlights of the campaign is Meridian's first-ever“More Than a Number” survey, with results set to be released in early September.

Meridian has partnered with Elemental Inc., Cult, Impossible Studios, AndHumanity, SPPR, and Hill & Knowlton to craft a campaign that is both creative and inclusive, reflecting the diverse needs of its members.

About Meridian

Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union, and one of the largest in Canada. Guided by our purpose,“helping you achieve your best life,” Meridian delivers personal, and wealth financial business solutions to over 380,000 Members. Our bold Meridian for Good strategy is aimed at helping people get access to the money and advice they need; plan for a better future that is clean, resilient, and diverse; and be financially confident. Meridian has two operating subsidiaries: Text>Meridian OneCap Credit Corp (“MOCC”) and Text>motusbank . For more information, please visit: .

We acknowledge the land on which we operate is the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabe, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. We also acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 with the Mississaugas of the Credit.

