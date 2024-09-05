Transmedia Group To Create Chic Events At Boca Raton's VÊTU Boutique Celebrating Three Generations Of Fashion Innovation & Tailor Shop Inside

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group set to get the word out about three generation family-owned boutique VÊTU (shopvetu) second location in Royal Palm Place, Boca Raton.

TransMedia Group's team to create traffic driving events, shows, charity events and more at the newest location of VÊTU boutique and tailor shop, Boca Raton.

TransMedia Group's team of publicists to keep the in the know and invite them out for the shows and events in the works such as the Place of Hope fundraiser slated for November 7th.



TransMedia to share with media VÊTU specialties are quality alterations with custom tailoring, and multigenerational product assortments that offers a distinct boutique experience rooted in craftsmanship and community.

"I was so excited to hear three generations of passionate women all involved, VÊTU is more than just a boutique; it's a testament to heritage and creativity that we'll be featuring in our publicity," said Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group.

We'll share history with the media about Francia Alava, the matriarch, honed her sewing skills in the bustling garment district of New York City before settling in West Palm Beach, where she earned acclaim as a master tailor. Her daughter, Diana Alava, complemented her mother's expertise with a career spanning fashion marketing, design, and retail management.

Now, alongside her daughter, Leediana Pinder, brings a perspective with her technological savvy, creating a brand that embodies elegance and innovation.

"Our passion is to give customers the experience of having the option to wear custom fitting clothing by providing in house alterations," explains Diana Alava.

"We're bringing back the golden age of fashion when boutiques had tailors on site," added Diana Alava.

TransMedia Group, renowned for its expertise in elevating brands across diverse industries, is poised to amplify VÊTU's narrative through strategic PR. Its campaign will include targeted media outreach toward fashion and lifestyle publications, along with engaging campaigns to highlight VÊTU's unique offerings as deepen connection with customers by introducing its custom tailoring and alterations.

VÊTU invites fashion enthusiasts and community members alike to explore their curated collections and experience the artistry that defines their legacy at VÊTU boutiques in downtown Stuart, and now Boca Raton, Florida.

Media contact : Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683 [email protected]

SOURCE TransMedia Group