SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS SHOWS UP IN ONE OF THE WORLD's MOST POPULAR MOBILE GAMES FOR A SPECIAL TAKEOVER



The world of Brawl Stars meets Bikini Bottom as the Nickelodeon animated series SpongeBob SquarePants celebrates its 25th anniversary

In-game takeover runs from September 5th to October 2nd, with iconic characters such as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Mr. Krabs reimagined as popular Brawlers

The partnership gives Brawl Stars players the perfect dose of nostalgia, alongside launch content featuring actor, fan, and WWE legend John Cena Download Brawl Stars on iOS or Android to enter Bikini Bottom in the Brawl Stars universe now

Brawl Stars, one of the world's most popular mobile games*, has partnered with Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants to mark the show's 25th anniversary by reimagining the world of Bikini Bottom inside the game.

Supercell , the developers of Brawl Stars, identified SpongeBob SquarePants as the perfect fit for the game's humourous, high-energy action.

John Cena headlines launch commercial for Brawl Stars and SpongeBob SquarePants

As part of the takeover, iconic SpongeBob SquarePants characters have been reimagined as Brawlers, including a muscle-bound El Primo SpongeBob and other fan-favourites such as Patrick, Mr. Krabs, Squidward and Sandy. Brawls will take place on the new Bikini Bottom game map and special, temporary power-ups will provide increased damage, like the Krabby Patty, Clarinet and Kelp Soda. Meanwhile, themed game modes bring fresh gameplay and chaos, such as in Jellyfishing where players battle to catch...you guessed it, jellyfish.

Supercell has teamed up with John Cena to helm its hilarious launch commercial. Known for his prowess in the wrestling ring, Cena brings his signature energy and charisma to the commercial, where he's seen relaxing on a yacht and enjoying a session of Brawl Stars when his phone falls into the ocean.

John Cena said: "As a long time fan of Supercell games and having watched SpongeBob for years, there was definitely a nostalgic component that drew me to the partnership. SpongeBob inside Brawl Stars is absolutely wild and I'm all for it - it's the epic entertainment tag team fans have been waiting for!"

Frank Keienburg, Brawl Stars General Manager, said: "Bringing SpongeBob into the world of Brawl Stars has been on our radar for a while. The worlds of Bikini Bottom and Starr Park complement each other well and considering our community's love for SpongeBob memes, we were confident our players would like to see a collab happen! It's been super fun to see our team bring this to life and be part of this special 25th anniversary for the SpongeBob franchise."

Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media, Paramount, said: "Bringing SpongeBob SquarePants into Brawl Stars is an exciting opportunity to unite two beloved franchises with vibrant communities. We know fans will love playing as the cast of characters from Bikini Bottom in the fast-paced world of Brawl Stars and we can't wait to see how they play and explore."

Players worldwide can download Brawl Stars on iOS or Android, joining SpongeBob and the rest of Bikini Bottom for a splashing good time.

* Brawl Stars has amassed over 1.3 billion downloads, grossed over $2bn in lifetime revenue and topped the app store download charts in 66 countries in 2024 alone.

Brawl Stars is available for download on both iOS and Android devices.

About Supercell

Supercell is a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, and Shanghai. Since its launch in 2010, the company has brought six games to the global market: Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars and Squad Busters. Supercell's dream is to create games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.

About SpongeBob SquarePants

Since its launch July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the most-watched animated series for 22 consecutive years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base.

SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount Global

history, seen in more than 180 markets, translated in 30+ languages, and averaging more than 90 million total viewers every quarter.

SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, Calif.

The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount, a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and

Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountSho .

SOURCE Supercell