As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, the anthelmintic drugs market (구충제 시장) was worth US$ 2.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 3.7 Bn by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 3.9 % between 2023 and 2031.

Anthelmintics work by targeting the nervous system or metabolic processes of these parasites, thereby effectively paralyzing or killing them and allowing the body to expel them.

Anthelmintic Drugs Market – A Deeper Insight

The anthelmintic drugs market is driven by multiple factors that boost demand and spur market growth. A key driver is the widespread prevalence of parasitic infections, particularly in areas with inadequate sanitation and hygiene.

Helminths, including trematodes, nematodes, and cestodes, pose a significant global health threat, particularly as existing medications like diethylcarbamazine, benzimidazoles, praziquantel, and ivermectin face the growing risk of resistance. This potential resistance threatens to undermine the progress made in controlling helminth infections.

One of the key objectives of the World Health Organization (WHO) is to eliminate or manage these tropical diseases. According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), countries with the highest prevalence of helminth infections include Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Guatemala, Bolivia, Honduras, Haiti, Peru, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic.

The increase in incidence of helminth infections in these regions is largely attributed to inadequate sanitation facilities such as poorly maintained septic tanks and ventilated pit latrines. Research indicates that a single gram of feces from an infected individual can contain up to 100 parasite eggs, thereby contributing to the spread of these infections and, in turn, driving the growth of the market.

To combat the widespread prevalence of helminth infections, the WHO/PAHO has recommended mass drug administration interventions. These include the distribution of mebendazole (500 mg) or albendazole (400 mg) to high-risk groups, such as pre-schoolers, school-aged children, women of childbearing age, pregnant women, and lactating mothers. These efforts are crucial in reducing the global burden of helminth infections and highlight the importance of expanding access to effective anthelmintic treatments.

Additionally, growing awareness of the importance of deworming in both - human and animal health contributes to the market's expansion. Technological advancements in drug formulation and delivery systems are also enhancing treatment effectiveness and patient compliance, further fueling market growth.

An alternative approach to promoting anthelmintic drug discovery is to reduce costs by adopting research strategies that enhance the efficiency of drug innovation. Open-source drug discovery is one such model, aiming to make the research process entirely transparent. This approach offers several radical advantages over traditional drug discovery methods and is expected to drive growth of the market.

Anthelmintic Drugs Market ( 駆虫薬市場 ) Report Scope: