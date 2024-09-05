Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Sandip Ghosh Ordered Renovation Near Crime Scene Day After Doctor's Death, Says Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Dr Sandip Ghosh, had reportedly ordered a renovation of an area near the room of the Kolkata College and Hospital in a letter dated August 10. This was just a day after the body of the 31-year-old trainee doctor was found in the seminar room.

India Today shared a letter by the ex-principle from August 10, 2024, which sought "repair/renovation/reconstruction of on duty Doctors' Rooms along with separate attached toilets in all department of RGKMC&H, Kolkata on urgent basis".

The purported letter read, "I would like to inform you that there are deficiency of on duty Doctors' Room and separate attached toilets in various department of RGKMC&H, Kolkata ." Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the letter.

The letter is likely to raise concerns about the timing of the action. The body of the trainee doctor was found in the seminar room of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city on August 9. The incident has triggered nationwide outrage.

Soon after the case came to light, reports emerged about“renovation” being carried out near the site where a resident doctor was raped and murdered. Left-wing groups and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had then accused authorities at the RG Kar hospital of attempting to tamper with evidence related to the Kolkata rape and murder case , under the guise of“renovation”.

Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer , Sanjay Roy, for allegedly being involved in the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. Later, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sandip Ghosh in connection with alleged financial misconduct at the establishment. A polygraph test or lie-detector test of the two accused were also conducted.

The CBI had earlier submitted a status report on the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case before the Supreme Court, claiming the crime scene was altered .