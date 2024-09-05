UP Woman Molested By Ambulance Driver, Aide In Siddharthnagar Her Husband Thrown Out Without Oxygen

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the growing protest against sexual harassment and insecurity of women in the country, a recent case of molestation inside an ambulance in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar on 30 August has come to the limelight.

According to a report by NTDV, a woman was allegedly molested inside an ambulance when she was accompanying her husband to nearby hospital after he was sick for a few days. Not only this, she, along with her husband, was thrown out of the ambulance after removing his oxygen support.

Her sick husband later died during treatment at Gorakhpur Medical College.

Earlier, the victim's husband, Harish, was taken to Basti Medical College. When the doctors referred him to a different hospital, after his condition deteriorated. But the woman decided to take her husband back home to get treatment, as she was unable to pay the private hospital's fee.

During the time of her journey to her home, she was forced by the driver to sit in front with him and along with his aide. Following this, both of them sexually harassed her

When the woman tried to protest and shout, the accused stopped her husband's oxygen supply and threw him out of the ambulance along with her, added the report.

Not only this, but the accused also allegedly stole her jewelry. After her husband was thrown out, he sustained injuries, and his condition deteriorated further.

Later, the victim narrated her ordeal to her brother on the phone, who informed the police. After this, police took the injured man to the hospital, but he succumbed.

Though the victim alleged after the incident, the police didn't attempt to arrest the accused unless she gave a written complaint in the matter in Ghazipur police station of Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police Lucknow North Jitendra Dubey said the victim complained in Lucknow's Ghazipur police station. He added a case has been registered and necessary action is being taken.