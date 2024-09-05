Times Of India Announces The Second Edition Of TOI Dialogues, Shining A Spotlight On Uttarakhand's Growth Story

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dehradun, Uttarakhand, September 05, 2024 – The Times of India announces the second edition of TOI Dialogues, spotlighting Uttarakhand's remarkable transformation. Set for 10th September at Hyatt Regency Dehradun, this event promises to be a nexus of visionary ideas and cultural celebration.



TOI Dialogues will explore Uttarakhand's emergence as a model of sustainable growth, featuring high-profile panel discussions on economic potential and cultural tourism. The event will showcase local success stories and artistic performances, highlighting the state's unique blend of tradition and progress.



The event will convene an impressive roster of policymakers, industry leaders, and cultural icons to engage in conversations on the state's socio-economic development and its future trajectory. Key highlights include panel discussions that unlock the economic potential of the region, followed by exploring how art, culture, and tourism act as catalysts for Uttarakhand's growth.



The star-studded roster includes Olympic champion Mary Kom, Bollywood icon Anupam Kher, CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami. Their presence underscores the event's significance in shaping Uttarakhand's future narrative.



Prasad Sanyal, Business Head of Timesofindia, states: "TOI Dialogues aims to amplify Uttarakhand's unique blend of tradition and progress to a global audience. We're committed to showcasing Devbhoomi's rich heritage and its pivotal role in India's growth story."

