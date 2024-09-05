TAQA completes acquisition of Sustainable Water Solutions Holding Company

(MENAFN) Abu Dhabi National Company (TAQA) has completed its acquisition of Sustainable Water Solutions Holding Company for USD463 million. This deal, finalized on Wednesday, involves TAQA taking over all outstanding shares of the company, which owns Abu Dhabi Sustainable Water Solutions Company. Established in 2005, this company specializes in wastewater collection, treatment, and recycled water production in Abu Dhabi.



The acquisition includes Sustainable Water Solutions Holding Company's infrastructure, which comprises a vast network of about 8,077 miles of wastewater pipelines. This network can treat approximately 343,000,000 gallons of water per day through 43 treatment stations, with regulated assets valued around USD4.75 billion. This strategic move is set to strengthen TAQA’s water management capabilities and enhance its asset base.



Integrating Sustainable Water Solutions Holding Company is expected to provide TAQA with highly predictable and reliable cash flows, bolstering its long-term revenue outlook. This acquisition underscores TAQA’s dedication to expanding its footprint in the water management sector, marking a key milestone in its growth strategy.



