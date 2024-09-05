Hackers use Trump family's social media accounts to promote cryptocurrency scam

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, several social accounts belonging to members of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s family were compromised, leading to the dissemination of fraudulent content related to cryptocurrencies. According to a report, hackers used the accounts of Lara and Tiffany Trump on the platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to publish a misleading advertisement concerning a project known as World Liberty Financial. This scheme was presented as a "scam" falsely leveraging the Trump name to attract attention.



The fraudulent posts on Lara and Tiffany Trump’s accounts made claims about World Liberty Financial aiming to challenge traditional banks and redistribute financial control to the public. The messages suggested that the initiative would empower Americans by giving them full control over their finances. They included links to a counterfeit website adorned with images of Donald Trump. The X platform acted swiftly to shut down the compromised accounts, with the official World Liberty Financial Initiative account issuing warnings against interacting with the suspicious links.



The incident comes as Donald Trump, in his bid to return to the White House, has shown interest in the digital assets sector, seeking to attract support and contributions by promoting the idea of transforming the United States into a global hub for cryptocurrencies.



