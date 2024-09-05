

By Type, Porcelain to account for major market share

Porcelain tiles dominate the market compared to ceramic tiles due to their superior durability, water resistance, and versatility. These tiles are made using denser clay and fired at higher temperatures. These are less porous and more resistant to moisture, stains, and wear, making them ideal for high-traffic areas and both indoor and outdoor applications. Their strength and longevity appeal to consumers looking for long-term investments in flooring and surfaces.

By Application, Flooring segment to account for major market share

In 2023, Flooring segment dominated the ceramic tiles market. Flooring segment dominates the ceramic tiles market due to the inherent durability and ease of maintenance which make them a preferred choice for high-traffic areas. Their resistance to moisture, stains, and scratches makes them particularly advantageous for kitchens, bathrooms, and commercial spaces where durability and hygiene are crucial.

By End Use Sector, Residential segment to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The residential sector dominates the ceramic tiles market due to the high demand for aesthetically appealing and functional flooring and wall solutions in homes. People often prioritize ceramic tiles for their durability, easy maintenance, and wide range of design options. These are ideal for areas like kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces. The growing trend of home renovation projects contributes notably to the demand, as consumers seek to update and personalize their living spaces. Additionally, the affordability and availability of ceramic tiles make them accessible to a broad range of households. The emphasis on creating comfortable and stylish home interiors drives the market.

By Region, The Middle East and Africa to register highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is the fastest-growing market for ceramic tiles. The construction sector in MEA is thriving, with substantial projects underway in countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. These nations are investing heavily in infrastructure development, urban expansion, and mega-projects. These include luxury residential complexes, commercial spaces, and public facilities. This surge in construction activity drives high demand for ceramic tiles, valued for their durability, aesthetic appeal, and versatility. Additionally, the region's focus on modernizing urban areas and improving living standards further boosts the ceramic tiles market.

Research Coverage

The market study covers the ceramic tiles market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, application, end use sector, finish, construction type and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to improve their position in the ceramic tiles market.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (US), Grupo Lamosa (Mexico), Pamesa Ceramica (Spain), RAK Ceramics (UAE), Siam Cement Public Company Limited (Thailand), Kajaria Ceramics (India), Ceramica Carmelo For (Brazil), and others are covered in the ceramic tiles market.

Key Attributes