Azerbaijan, Italy To Establish Joint Enterprises And Cooperate On Garabagh Reconstruction

Azerbaijan and Italy are set to create joint enterprises in
multiple fields in the near future, according to Manuela Traldi,
President of the Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce,
Azernews reports that speaking to reporters in
Rome, Traldi highlighted the strong potential for collaboration
between the two countries.
"We held very useful and effective meetings with our Azerbaijani
colleagues with the participation of representatives of the private
sector. A high-level round table with the participation of the
Minister of Entrepreneurship of Italy and the Minister of Economy
of Azerbaijan is planned," said Traldi.
Discussing the activities of the Chamber of Commerce, she
emphasized that the organization is focused on attracting
investments to Azerbaijan. "We do it in different ways, we try to
promote Azerbaijan in Italy, we use all the elements that can help
attract investments from Italian companies. Pinning our hopes on
the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project, we created the
Italian-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce back in 2012. Personally, I
was sure that TAP will be realized someday and our countries will
become closer," she stated.
Traldi further explained that several projects are currently in
progress, noting close cooperation with Azerbaijan's investment
companies, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO),
and the Ministry of Economy. "I think that the prospects are very
big. We will create joint ventures that will bring the most
advanced Italian technologies to the business environment and
production environment in Azerbaijan. This will contribute to the
further development and diversification of the economy," she
added.
The joint ventures will prioritize the industrial sector,
including petrochemicals, metallurgy, and agriculture. "We have
several projects that will support the future development of
agriculture in Azerbaijan. In addition, we are developing new
projects in the health sector, in the industrial sector, as well as
in other areas where Italy has innovation. We are talking about the
food industry, as well as sectors such as leather processing, shoe
production, and textiles," Traldi said.
Italian companies are also eager to participate in the
reconstruction of Garabagh. "The Italian government is making
efforts to conclude more contracts for Italian companies to
implement projects in Azerbaijan. There are more and more
opportunities for Italian business in the liberated territories,"
said Traldi.
Shortly after the end of the 44-day war, Italy dispatched a
mission to Garabagh. "Italy has always supported Azerbaijan in the
Garabagh issue, and we are glad that we can participate in the
reconstruction of Garabagh in various ways. This is one of the main
aspects of our relations," she noted.
It is important to mention that Italy remains one of
Azerbaijan's key trading partners.
