International Peace Commission Urges African Governments To Verify Individuals Claiming Representation With IPC HQ

- H.E Prince Hassan -IPC Ambassador & World ChairmanDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Peace Commission (IPC ) is calling on all African country's governments and relevant authorities to exercise heightened vigilance and verify any individuals or organizations claiming to represent the IPC within their respective countries. This step comes in response to an increasing number of fraudulent activities where individuals falsely pose as IPC officials to exploit unsuspecting individuals and organizations.It has come to the attention of the IPC that several individuals have been issuing unauthorized correspondence, appointment letters, and membership certificates, falsely claiming to represent the organization in various African countries. In many cases, these individuals seek financial gain or personal information by misleading the public about their affiliation with the IPC.The IPC wants to make it clear that all official communications, appointment letters, and membership certificates can only be issued by the IPC Headquarters, which is based in the United States. No local IPC official is authorized to issue these documents or solicit donations on behalf of the organization. All official IPC communications are conducted using email addresses associated with the organization's official domain. IPC does not use free email providers for any official business.We urge African countries' governments to verify the authenticity of any individuals claiming to represent the IPC in their countries by contacting the IPC Headquarters directly. This is an important step to protect the integrity of our operations and prevent fraudsters from deceiving the public.The IPC does not offer prizes, awards, certificates, scholarships, or compensation for internet fraud through any unofficial channels. Any such claims should be treated with extreme caution as they are likely part of a fraudulent scheme. Those affected by these scams are encouraged to report the incidents to local law enforcement for appropriate action.For any queries related to the appointment of IPC officials in your country or to verify the legitimacy of an individual claiming to represent the IPC, please contact the IPC Headquarters through our official IPC website.We value our partnerships with governments, civil society organizations, and individuals committed to the promotion of peace, and it is essential that we safeguard our shared mission from exploitation by fraudulent actors.The International Peace Commission (IPC) is launching a direct communication channel between its headquarters and the governments of all member countries. This initiative is designed to enhance transparency, prevent fraudulent claims, and strengthen trust among the IPC, African governments, and the public. Through this channel, the IPC will verify the credentials of its representatives, ensuring accountability and fostering closer collaboration to further our shared mission of peace, development, and humanitarian progress.For further verification, always visit the official IPC websites listed below or contact us directly at... or...Web:Prince HassanAmbassador and World ChairmanInternational Peace Commission (IPC)This release is aimed at ensuring transparency and safeguarding against fraud while strengthening the trust between the IPC, African governments, and the general public.

