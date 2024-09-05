First 'True' Millipede With Over 1,000 Legs Discovered Deep Below Earth's Surface

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

More than 7,000 species of millipede crawl across forest floors and garden beds, pairs of legs pumping as they move through the soil in search of food.

The limbs can number in the dozens to the hundreds, and while the term“millipede” translates to“a thousand feet,” the record number of millipede movers has stood at around 750 legs since the description of a Californian species back in 2006.

The“true” millipede has been dubbed Eumillipes Persephone. The new species was discovered in a borehole, drilled as part of a Western Australian operation, almost 200 feet (60 meters) below the Earth's surface.

It's the first millipede to live up to its multi-legged moniker with a staggering 1,306 legs.



“That's just an amazing number,” says Paul Marek, an entomologist at Virginia Tech and lead author of a paper documenting the find, published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.“I'm still in disbelief.”

