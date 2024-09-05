Bobby Deol To Aamir Khan: 7 Actors Who Own And Earn From Dairy Farms

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) actors, in addition to their careers, are also earning money as brand ambassadors and through investments in various businesses. While some actors run hotels and restaurants, others are also involved in the dairy business, selling milk. Let's find out who the 7 Bollywood star actors are who own their own dairy farms

Bollywood actor Dharmendra now acts very little in films. He owns agricultural land in Punjab and is also into dairy farming. He earns crores of rupees from milk

Dharmendra's son and Bollywood hero Sunny Deol is also in the dairy business. He owns a dairy farm in Punjab. He earns a lot from the sale of milk and milk products

Sunny Deol's brother, actor Bobby Deol, is also in the dairy business along with films. He has a dairy farm in Punjab. He is also earning a good income by selling milk

Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who charges crores of rupees per film, is also earning crores from selling milk.

He has invested in a dairy startup called 'Pratap Snacks'

Actor Riteish Deshmukh comes from a political-agricultural background. He has invested in the dairy business in Maharashtra. He is earning crores of rupees from it

Suniel Shetty has not one but many sources of income. However, he also owns a dairy farm in Maharashtra. He earns a huge income from it

Famous actor Nana Patekar is very close to the farmers. He owns a dairy farm in Maharashtra. He earns a good income from the sale of milk and milk products