Thomas International And Meta Team Partner To Transform Business Success With People Science And Performance

Integrating Thomas's profiling tools with Meta Team's performance strategies promises to drive improvements in team dynamics, cohesion, and overall success.

- Rob ShawMARLOW, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thomas International is thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership with Meta Team Ltd . This collaboration brings together Thomas's cutting-edge people science solutions to enable businesses to better recruit, develop and retain the best talent with Meta Team's innovative high-performing teams model. Together, they offer businesses powerful new tools to enhance employee wellness and engagement, productivity, and overall business success.Unlocking Team PotentialIn today's fast-paced work environment, effective teamwork is more crucial than ever. Thomas International and Meta Team's partnership provides organisations with a unique approach to improving team dynamics. Thomas's renowned individual profiling tools now combine with Meta Team's specialised team performance profiler and team culture accelerator.The Meta Team solution is designed to transform how teams work together. It includes a series of customisable workouts and content that build crucial "micro-behaviours" within teams, enhancing collaboration, cohesion, and productivity. By integrating Thomas's individual assessments with Meta Team's“8 Habits of High-Performing Teams,” organisations can expect tangible improvements in how their teams function and perform.A Vision for the Future of WorkRob Shaw, Co-founder who created the Meta Team approach with Bob Kegen at Harvard some 15 years ago says:“As a commensurate behavioural scientist of 30 years I truly believe that this partnership will shift the dial in developing self, team and culture. I cannot wait to develop joint products with Thomas to impact the performance of teams.”Luke McKeever, CEO of Thomas International, shares his enthusiasm: "Our future vision is focused on empowering and equipping individuals to be able to contribute more as part of high-performing teams. We achieve this by placing our people insights into the hands of individual team members and by helping them establish more trusted, respectful and collaborative relationships with their colleagues. When this is combined with Meta Team's team diagnostic and customised workouts you have a terrific approach to addressing many of the challenges that team managers face today. We have seen and are offered many products to partner with, but Meta Team has stood out. We really like the integrated diagnostic, the complex algorithm that selects the right workouts for each team according to team type and the ninety-minute workouts that inform future team habits. We use their approach on our own teams with positive and astonishingly fast results.”Driving Unprecedented Team PerformanceRussell Ward, Commercial Director and Co-founder at Meta Team, adds:“The integration of Meta Team's and Thomas's solutions will drive team performance in ways the market hasn't seen before. Meta Team has already demonstrated rapid improvements in team cohesion, trust, and performance within just a few months. This partnership promises even deeper insights, faster results, and a longer-lasting impact on team success.”For more information about these groundbreaking solutions, please contact David at ... or Russell at ....

