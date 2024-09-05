Secretary general of Japan's ruling LDP announces intention to run for party leadership

(MENAFN) Toshimitsu Motegi, the secretary general of Japan's ruling Liberal Party (LDP), made an official announcement on Wednesday declaring his intention to run for the position of party leader in an upcoming internal election. At 68 years old, Motegi is stepping into the race to succeed current Prime Fumio Kishida, adding his name to the growing list of candidates vying for leadership. According to a report from Kyodo News, based in Tokyo, this makes Motegi the fifth contender in the race, which is expected to be finalized later this month. The LDP, which holds significant influence in Japan’s government, has confirmed that the election to choose its new leader will be held on September 27.



In his announcement, Motegi emphasized his commitment to effective governance, stating, "I commit myself to producing results." He promised to establish a stable administration that would address both domestic and international challenges with a sense of responsibility. Motegi’s focus on stability and results resonates with a party seeking continuity while addressing evolving political and economic issues. His experience and vision for the future are expected to be key elements of his campaign as the leadership race unfolds.



Motegi is regarded as a strong contender in the leadership race, given his extensive background and qualifications. He is a Harvard-educated former consultant for McKinsey and has held important government portfolios, including foreign affairs and industry. These roles have equipped him with a deep understanding of both Japan’s domestic affairs and its foreign relations, positioning him as a serious candidate for the LDP's top leadership position. His experience in handling international diplomacy, coupled with his familiarity with economic strategy, gives him a solid platform on which to base his campaign for leadership.



Motegi’s announcement comes after several other prominent figures in the LDP had already declared their candidacies. Among those running for party president are Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, Digital Minister Taro Kono, former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba. This marks the first time Motegi has sought the presidency of the party, and with such a competitive field, the leadership race is expected to be closely watched, as the outcome will determine not only the future of the LDP but also the direction of Japan’s government in the coming years.

