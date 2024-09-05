US acquires around 40 percent of current territory through series of purchases

(MENAFN) The United States acquired nearly 40 percent of its current territory through a series of purchases from colonial powers and neighboring regional countries. These acquisitions significantly expanded the country’s land holdings and shaped its geographic boundaries. This territorial growth was part of a broader strategy of expansion that the US pursued after gaining independence from Britain, enabling it to become a continental power over time. Such purchases were often seen as and strategic moves that allowed the US to secure key territories without the need for prolonged military conflict, although conflicts with indigenous populations were a stark reality during this period.



Recently, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made a startling claim, alleging that the United States had attempted to seize control of St. Martin's Island, a small but strategically located island in the Bay of Bengal. According to her, this was one of the reasons she was forced out of office. Hasina accused the US of wanting control over the island, and stated that she had been removed from power because she refused to comply with Washington’s demands regarding the territory. These allegations have sparked controversy and have been met with swift denials from the US government.



The White House quickly responded to Sheikh Hasina's accusations, firmly denying any involvement in attempting to take control of St. Martin's Island. US officials dismissed the claims as unfounded, asserting that the US has no interest in acquiring the territory and that any suggestion of such an effort was baseless. Despite the denial, the allegations have stirred public debate, with some viewing Hasina's remarks as politically motivated, while others see them as reflective of broader concerns over US influence in the region.



The history of territorial acquisition in North America dates back to the arrival of European colonial powers following Christopher Columbus's expeditions in the late 15th century. By the 16th century, Spanish, English, French, and other European powers had established colonies on the continent. Over the next few centuries, European settlers and colonial authorities systematically took land from indigenous peoples through wars, forced treaties, and violent displacement. This process of land appropriation accelerated in the 17th and 18th centuries, ultimately leading to European dominance over North America. After declaring its independence from Britain in 1776, the US continued its policy of territorial expansion, solidifying its presence across the continent through both diplomacy and conquest.

