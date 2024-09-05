Chennaiyin FC Sign Experienced Defender Laldinliana Renthlei

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Sep 5 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC have strengthened their defence with the signing of experienced right-back Laldinliana Renthlei, the Indian Super League club announced on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Mizoram native is making a return to the club, having previously played for Chennaiyin FC from the 2018-19 season. Last season, he featured for Odisha FC during the 2023-24 campaign.

Renthlei's first stint with Chennaiyin FC saw him play a key role in their journey to the final of the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) season, where the club finished runners-up. He becomes the 13th signing for the club this summer, joining fellow defenders Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mandar Rao Desai, and PC Laldinpuia.

"I worked with him during season six when we reached the ISL final, and he was an outstanding full-back. He also came with me to Jamshedpur, where we won the Shield. He's a fantastic defender and a tremendous addition to the squad. Dinliana has already been a champion in India, and that's the type of pedigree and profile we want at the club. Despite his relatively young age, he brings great experience and will be a wonderful presence both on and off the field," said head coach Owen Coyle.

Renthlei is expected to add experience and stability to Chennaiyin FC's back line with his defensive tenacity, powerful runs down the flanks, and ability to support the team's attack.

"Joining Chennaiyin FC again is very important for me, and I'm excited to give my best for this amazing club. The goal this season is clear – work hard, stay focused, and push ourselves to win the ISL. I chose Chennaiyin because of its winning spirit, the incredible fans and off course coach Owen who I have worked with in the past and has shown faith in me by getting me to the club once again. Together, we'll aim high," Renthlei said.

Renthlei first rose to prominence during the 2017-18 season with Chhinga Veng, playing a pivotal role in their Mizoram Premier League (MPL) title win. His performances earned him a move to I-League outfit Aizawl FC in December 2017.

Although primarily a right-back, Renthlei has also featured as a central defender and right midfielder during his career.

After his initial stint with Chennaiyin FC, Renthlei joined Jamshedpur FC in September 2020, making 57 appearances for the club across all competitions. Ahead of the 2023-24 ISL season, he moved to Odisha FC, making six appearances, including two in continental competition.