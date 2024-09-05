Vision International School Welcomes Students For 2024-25 School Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This week marked the beginning of the 2024-25 school year at Vision International School (VIS), where VIS Administrators, Teachers, and staff welcomed students and parents with passion and excitement. Extensive preparation, including meticulous planning, scheduling, and resource allocation, ensured a smooth start for the school community.

Head of School, Shan Green, expressed her enthusiasm, stating,“As the Head of School, I am here to serve you and the community. We are excited to start the year with more than 1,100 students representing over 25 nationalities.”

The VIS campus has been enhanced with various learning areas, such as a well-resourced library, a gymnasium, music rooms, art suites, science laboratories, a swimming pool, a video production room, cafeterias, and indoor and outdoor play areas.

The newest additions to the campus, built over the summer, include innovative play spaces for Early Childhood learners and an outdoor classroom. The outdoor classroom will support the school's Science and STEM programs, focusing on composting, planting, and other sustainability initiatives-critical topics for Qatar's future.

Green highlighted the school's commitment to fostering socially responsible and internationally minded individuals:“We will promote becoming more socially responsible and internationally minded. Together, we will work to empower passionate, lifelong learners driven to impact the world positively. Together, we will prepare our learners for their desired path after graduation.”

With a focus on academic excellence and a dedication to developing well-rounded individuals, VIS looks forward to another successful year of learning and growth.