Low Pressure System To Bring Rainfall To Kerala This Week; IMD Predicts Isolated Rainfall On September 8

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning that active rainfall may continue for a week in Kerala. A cyclonic circulation over the northern coast of Andhra Pradesh is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal today. This is expected to enhance the possibility of rainfall in Kerala.

The IMD has informed that there is a chance of widespread light to moderate rainfall across Kerala for the next seven days, with isolated heavy rainfall expected on September 8. In light of this, a yellow alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on September 8. Meanwhile, the IMD has clarified that there are no restrictions on fishing along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts.

Low-Pressure System Update

A cyclonic circulation is present over the northern coastal region of Andhra Pradesh. On September 5, it will likely intensify into a low-pressure system over the west-central and north-western Bay of Bengal. The low-pressure system over Rajasthan has weakened into a cyclonic circulation, while the low-pressure system over the west-central Arabian Sea has weakened near the Oman coast. As a result, Kerala is expected to receive widespread light to moderate rainfall over the next seven days, with isolated heavy rainfall anticipated on September 8, according to the India Meteorological Department.

