Top Events Of The Day: Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO Opens For Subscription More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top Events of the Day: Investors can participate in the IPOs of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading and My Mudra Fincorp. Raymond Lifestyle, a demerged entity of Raymond Ltd, starts trading today. Reliance Industries' board meets to consider a possible bonus share issuance. Additionally, the Kolkata Metro expands its Blue Line services and the MCC opens Round 2 registration for NEET UG Counselling 2024.

Happy Teachers' Day 2024 celebrated today

India is celebrating Teachers' Day today, September 5, 2024, marking the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's first vice president and second president. Dr. Radhakrishnan, a distinguished scholar and teacher, was honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 1954 and honorary membership in the British Royal Order of Merit in 1963. Schools and educational institutions across the country will honour teachers with special programs and ceremonies on Thursday.

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO subscription opens

The Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO opens for subscription today, September 5, 2024, and will remain open until September 9, 2024. The IPO allocates a minimum of 50% of its issuance for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), retail investors, and non-institutional investors (NIIs), with 35% set aside for retail investors.

| Upcoming IPO: Solar 91 files DRHP at BSE to launch SME IPO worth ₹100 crore My Mudra Fincorp IPO to open for subscription

My Mudra Fincorp's IPO launches today with a book-built issue worth ₹33.26 crore. The IPO, comprising a fresh issue of 30.24 lakh shares, will remain open for subscription until September 9, 2024. The allotment is expected on September 10, with refunds and credit of shares to Demat accounts scheduled for September 11. The company is set to list on NSE SME on September 12, 2024.

Raymond Lifestyle shares to list today

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd, the demerged retail and lifestyle business of Raymond Ltd, is set to debut on the stock market today, September 5, 2024. Raymond Lifestyle aims to scale its branded apparel segment, with expectations of opening 250-300 stores over the next three years.

| RIL bonus issue: Reliance stock to outperform Nifty 50? Technicals reveal this Reliance Industries to consider 1:1 bonus issue

Reliance Industries' board is scheduled to meet today, September 5, to discuss and potentially approve the issuance of bonus shares on a 1:1 ratio. If approved, shareholders will receive one free share for every share held as of the record date, enhancing shareholder value.

Kolkata Metro announces two new services

Kolkata Metro is expanding its Blue Line services with two additional trains starting today, September 5, 2024. This increase brings the total number of weekday services to 290, up from 288. The move aims to improve commuter convenience and enhance the city's metro connectivity.

| EVs fare better in the resale market. Just don't compare them to ICE cousins. Excise scam: SC to hear Kejriwal's pleas

The Supreme Court will hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 's pleas today regarding his bail and challenge against his arrest by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan will hear the case.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is opening the registration process for Round 2 of the NEET UG Counselling 2024 today, September 5. Candidates can register for the next round of admissions on the official MCC website, nic.