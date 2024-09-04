(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Seamlessly Integrating Customer and Spatial Experiences, Company's "Affectionate Intelligence Home" Presents an AI Home Lifestyle of Curated Comfort and Convenience

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG (LG) is set to unveil its vision for future living at IFA 2024, showcasing a complete range of AI home solutions for every need and lifestyle under the theme of "Experience, Affectionate Intelligence (AI) Home."

LG TO INTRODUCE EXCITING VISION FOR FUTURE LIVING WITH 'LG AI HOME' INNOVATIONS AT IFA 2024

Central to LG's Affectionate Intelligence Home is LG ThinQ ON, an advanced AI home hub designed to deliver comfort and convenience tailored to individual preferences. ThinQ ON seamlessly integrates with LG's latest AI appliances, forming the core of the LG AI Home Solution. This system is driven by Affectionate Intelligence, LG's empathetic and caring AI technology. As the AI Home Solution learns more about users' routines, preferences and behaviors over time, it creates a personalized spatial experience, delivering unmatched customer value and bringing greater ease to everyday life.

The first thing visitors to the LG booth at IFA 2024 will encounter is the AI Home Gate, an immersive LED media wall that visually communicates how LG AI is deployed within the AI Home to elevate customer lifestyles.

Visitors will get to experience LG's sophisticated generative AI technology through the ThinQ ON hub once they pass through the AI Home Gate. ThinQ ON understands natural language, allowing users to control a wide range of appliances, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and services with conversational voice commands. LG's AI hub facilitates a truly personalized AI home lifestyle, managing everything from lifestyle services to helping kids get a good night's sleep.

Intelligently Personalized AI Home Lifestyles for Every Generation, Family and Pet

The Second Youth Home exemplifies LG's commitment to enhancing the lives of the elderly by easing household chores and enriching leisure activities. Powered by ThinQ ON, this space highlights how conversational voice-recognition and seamless coordination of home appliances – for example, automatically setting the dryer to "Activewear course" once the washing machine finishes a workload – simplify home management. The AI hub can also provide voice briefings to keep users informed of what's going on, relieve stress by offering guidance for tasks such as booking a taxi, and estimate travel time to the selected destinations.

In the Affectionate Home zone, the focus is on AI solutions designed to help families care, especially for children and pets. The Self-Driving AI Home Hub, capable of controlling AI appliances and IoT sensors, adjusts device settings and environmental conditions to meet children's needs. For example, it can activate Sleep Mode at bedtime, dimming lights and adding a starlight effect to help kids drift off to sleep. Additionally, the hub supports learning by using generative AI to create stories from children's drawings.

For easier pet care, LG's AI Home Solution manages connected appliances and devices to maintain fresh air and clean floors. Air-quality sensors intelligently control the LG PuriCareTM Alpha Pet Double air purifier, while temperature and humidity sensors manage the DUALCOOLTM air conditioner, automatically adjusting mode and air flow to suit current conditions. The robot vacuum autonomously cleans the floor once after pets leave, ensuring a more pleasant living space. Additionally, the Affectionate Home zone introduces a brand-new home appliance made especially for cats (and their owners). The innovative LG AeroCat combines a cat bed with an air purifier to offer a comfortable resting spot for cats and a fresher atmosphere for their human companions.



In the Delightful Home zone, ThinQ ON takes center stage in creating a more convenient culinary experience by engaging with visitors and providing personalized recipe recommendations as well as nutritional analysis. Visitors can also enjoy live cooking demonstrations, such as the "AI Talking Cooking Show," savor the delicious dishes prepared by LG's AI ovens with built-in cameras, and see how the InstaViewTM with MoodUPTM refrigerator enhances the ambiance.

Next up is the Smart Green Home, a self-sustaining abode featuring high-efficiency appliances, including the advanced Therma VTM R290 Monobloc air-to-water heat pump and state-of-the-art heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. LG AI optimizes household energy usage in real time, adjusting device settings and schedules in accordance with users' lifestyles and routines, while accounting for fluctuations in electricity rates. ThinQ ON also helps reduce household energy costs by intelligently managing the power consumption of all connected devices.

Innovating the AI Home Ecosystem and Key Technologies with LG AI

The LG Affectionate Intelligence zone showcases the scalability of LG's Affectionate Intelligence with ThinQ ON at its core. Utilizing LG's own generative AI technology and advanced security solutions, ThinQ ON acts as the central hub of diverse IoT ecosystems enhanced by a range of LG's IoT sensors and devices. These include motion and light sensors, temperature and humidity sensors and smart buttons, all providing real-time spatial information for personalized, AI-driven home services.

The zone also highlights how LG's open AI ecosystem integrates third-party services to enrich the customer experience and demonstrates the versatility of IoT sensors that can even connect non-AI appliances to the AI Home system. The exhibit underscores the scalability of LG's AI solutions, giving visitors a real sense of the intelligent and responsive living environment LG is creating.

What's more, the LG Affectionate Intelligence zone illustrates how ThinQ ON serves as the home's central hub,

working in complete harmony with LG's ThinQ UP and ThinQ app, and a wide variety of services and solutions. This creates an exceptionally personalized experience and fosters a continuously-growing AI home ecosystem.

Finally, the AI to the Core zone highlights the cutting-edge innovation of LG's AI Core-Tech, including the AI DDTM and the AI DUAL InverterTM. The integration of LG's latest AI solutions with industry-leading core technologies delivers more precise control, improved energy efficiency and enhanced personalization.

"Our Affectionate Intelligence Home solutions at IFA 2024 will enable customers to experience the ease of the Zero Labor Home, where they can enjoy a life free from mundane household chores," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to lead the AI home era with our Affectionate Intelligence solutions and state-of-the-art core technologies."

Visitors to LG's booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2024 from September 6-10 can discover the unprecedented customizability and convenience of the company's latest Affectionate Intelligence Home solutions.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, air solutions as well as smart home solutions featuring LG ThinQ. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and sustainable for consumers and the planet by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit .

