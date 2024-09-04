UK’S 2Nd Pavilion At SEMICON Taiwan Brings More UK Businesses

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

UK's 2nd pavilion at 2024 SEMICON Taiwan brings more UK businesses to Taiwan to explore collaboration opportunities in the industry.

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Led by the UK Government's National Adviser (NTA), Dr Dave Smith, 24 innovative British businesses from across the semiconductor sector are visiting Taiwan and participating at the 2024 SEMICON Taiwan from 3 September. The UK business delegation includes representation from UK semiconductor companies specialising in photonics, quantum, memory, design and equipment, and is even bigger than last year.

By harnessing the complementary strengths of the UK and Taiwan, the delegation is keen to explore opportunities to build connections with the Taiwanese semiconductor sector and drive economic growth in both markets. The UK's strong semiconductor R&D base and commercial strengths complement Taiwan's status as a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing. This visit is building on the UK's already extensive collaboration with Taiwan, including the second year of a joint R&D programme with mutual funding of £10 million.

With Taiwan being a hub for semiconductor manufacturing, SEMICON Taiwan is a fantastic opportunity for both Taiwanese and UK companies to connect and explore possibilities for trade and collaboration. Building upon the success of the UK Pavilion at SEMICON Taiwan last year, 15 out of the 24 high-growth innovative companies are new to the market this year, indicating the great potential for trade and collaboration between the UK and Taiwan.

The UK is a leader in compound semiconductors, R&D, manufacturing equipment, design and photonics. Compound semiconductors are vital in growth markets such as autonomous vehicles and future telecoms; they also enable innovation in green energy and are essential in achieving net zero targets.

Come visit the UK Pavilion to learn about the UK's capabilities, discuss trade and investment opportunities, as well as scope for collaboration on R&D!

Read the full UK delegation brochure here

