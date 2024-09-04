Guyana To Amend Cybercrime Laws To Combat Social Media Attacks, Says Attorney General Nandlall

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana (DPI) – Attorney General and of Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has announced the government's intention to protect citizens from social slander through an extensive review of the Crime Act.

On his weekly programme 'Issues in the News' aired on Tuesday, Minister Nandlall stressed how unregulated social media use poses a dangerous“weapon” to the reputation of citizens and the prosperity of Guyana.

“It is the abuse of freedom of expression and a cannot stand idly by in the face of such onslaught against its citizens” the minister emphasised. The Cybercrime Bill passed in 2016 contains 43 clauses and four amendments detailing a plethora of cyberspace offences and their respective penalties.

Some of the offences regarded under this bill include the illegal access and use of data and computers, data and system interference, child pornography, sedition, harassment, intimidation, humiliation and others.

The bill was amended in 2018 to expunge the controversial sedition clause. According to attorney-general Nandlall, the bill is still in need of further review as cyberspace has become an equally dangerous place as physical space.

“This onslaught emanating from the social media platforms is causing public and private harm and it will not continue without a reaction from the government,” the minister said.

Minister Nandlall assured that the law reform commission is fully capable of completing the review in time for the resumption of the National Assembly in October.

Deputy chief parliamentary counsel Joann Bond was one of two Guyanese representatives in the ongoing United Nations Convention on Cybercrime. Due to these engagements, the government believes it has the necessary information to reform the bill following international standards.

In addition to the amendments, the law reform commission was tasked with the responsibility of reviewing the criminal procedure statutory provisions and proposing amendments to allow for documents to be served to persons based overseas committing cybercrimes in Guyana.

The current criminal law procedures will also be reviewed to forefend any technical legal objections including which court is authorised to try the matter or which personnel serves the documents.

Amidst the promises to amend the bill, the minister also guaranteed that these amendments would not infringe on citizens' freedom of expression or the freedom of the press.

The post Guyana to amend cybercrime laws to combat social media attacks, says attorney general Nandlall appeared first on Caribbean News Global .