UAE VP.: Kuwait Plays Pivotal Role Regionally, Globally

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- UAE Vice President Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum commended Wednesday the State of Kuwait's pivotal and influential roles at the regional and global levels.

The State of Kuwait, with its regional weight and prestigious status, also enjoys full respect and appreciation at all Gulf, Arab and international arenas, Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid, also UAE prime and of Dubai, said.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid made these remarks during his reception of Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah at the Union House in Dubai today, according to a statement by the Media Office of Dubai Government.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Fahad Yousef reviewed the future of joint Gulf action with a view to furthering development and progress of the GCC Member States in all domains.

They discussed the prospects for increasing bilateral cooperation at all political, economic and cultural levels, with a special focus on trade exchange and tourism promotion.

The two sides also highlighted the need to involve the private sector and explore new investment opportunities to achieve the ambitious goals of both nations and secure a better future for their peoples.

They touched upon important regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East.

They explored strategies to address regional challenges, with a focus on ensuring security and stability while working towards a comprehensive peace.

At the advent of the meeting, Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid welcomed the visiting dignitary and discussed ways to bolster the strategic partnership between the two countries.

He discussed the progress resulting from the signing of several MoUs and Executive Programmes across various sectors during the fifth session of the UAE-Kuwait Joint Higher Committee, held earlier this week in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid attributed the steady progress in boosting the partnership between the UAE and Kuwait to the deep-rooted fraternal ties, established long ago.

The foundation for these ties were laid by the late UAE leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the late Kuwaiti Amirs: Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Mohammad emphasized that the UAE and Kuwait's development journey continues to grow stronger each day, driven by the visionary leadership of the leaders of the two sisterly countries: President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Kuwait's Amir His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (pick up previous)

