How Wildfires Impact Raízen’S Sugarcane Harvest And What It Means For Investors

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Raízen, an company under Cosan's control, recently faced a significant challenge as wildfires damaged a portion of their sugarcane fields. The company disclosed that approximately 1.8 million tons of sugarcane were affected.



This figure represents about 2% of their total projected harvest for the 2024/25 season, primarily in São Paulo state. To mitigate the damage, Raízen is accelerating the processing of the affected sugarcane.



Larissa Quaresma, a stock analyst from Empiricus Research, says this strategy is critical to limiting fallout, which she expects to be negligible.



The swift control of the fires, achieved with the help of local authorities, other mills, sugarcane suppliers, and neighboring communities, showcases Raízen's effective crisis management and operational risk mitigation.



Raízen has fully mechanized its operations since its inception. The company adheres to the Ethanol Plus Green Protocol, emphasizing its commitment to sustainable practices by prohibiting the burning of sugarcane fields.







Despite this incident, Quaresma maintains a neutral stance on Raízen's stocks (RAIZ4). She believes that the company's quick response reinforces its crisis management prowess.



She also thinks that continued improvements in the company's performance could enhance Cosan's (CSAN3) value in the upcoming quarters.



This episode highlights the resilience of large agribusinesses like Raízen when faced with natural disasters. It also underscores the importance of sustainable farming practices.



Swift emergency responses are crucial for ensuring minimal disruption to the financial ecosystem. These measures help provide a steady course for investors.

MENAFN04092024007421016031ID1108637798