WESTERN PACIFIC TRUST COMPANY (WP TSXV) Secures Trust License In Saskatchewan, Fueling Continued Growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Western Pacific Trust Company (WPTC) is proud to announce that it is now licensed as a non-deposit taking trust company in Saskatchewan. This milestone marks an important step in the company's strategic expansion plan and demonstrates its commitment to providing secure and reliable trust services across Canada.

The Trust License, granted by the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) of Saskatchewan, allows WPTC to offer non-deposit taking trust services to individuals, families, and businesses within the province. With this new authorization, Western Pacific Trust can now deliver self-administered registered plan trustee services to issuers and their investors in Saskatchewan. As well, WPTC is now in a position to offer its customized trust solutions to companies and residents of that province.

“We are delighted to have obtained our Trust License in Saskatchewan,” said Alison Alfer, CEO of WPTC.“This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work, and it underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint and enhancing our service offerings. We look forward to building strong, lasting relationships with clients in Saskatchewan and continuing to grow our presence in the region.”

Western Pacific Trust Company has experienced significant growth over the past year, driven by its focus on customer-centric solutions, and exceptional service standards. The Company's expansion into Saskatchewan is part of a broader strategy to increase its market share and deliver value to clients across Canada.

As Western Pacific Trust continues to grow and evolve, it remains committed to its core values of trust, integrity, and excellence. The company's dedicated and growing team is proud to provide knowledgeable and responsive service and expertise.

