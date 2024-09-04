Simon® To Present At Bofa Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference
Simon ®, a Real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced today that the Company will present at the BofA Securities 2024 Global Real Estate conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time.
A live Audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" simo . An online replay will be available following the presentation at the same location.
About Simon
Simon ® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,
NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
