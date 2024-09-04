Domino's Pizza® To Participate In Fireside Chat At Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, (NYSE: DPZ ) announces the following event:

What:

Domino's to participate in fireside chat at Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference, featuring Chief Officer, Sandeep Reddy



When:

Wednesday, September 11 at 11:30 a.m. CT



Where:





How:

Live webcast (web address above)

This event will be archived on Domino's website for replay.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,900 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.7 billion for the trailing four quarters ended June 16, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.

Please visit our Investor Relations website at dominos to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.



