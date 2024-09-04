Domino's Pizza® To Participate In Fireside Chat At Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ ) announces the following event:
What:
Domino's to participate in fireside chat at Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference, featuring Chief financial Officer, Sandeep Reddy
When:
Wednesday, September 11 at 11:30 a.m. CT
Where:
How:
Live webcast (web address above)
This event will be archived on Domino's website for replay.
About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,900 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.7 billion for the trailing four quarters ended June 16, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.
